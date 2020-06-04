WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 689,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,542. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.