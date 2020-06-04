West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

WST traded down $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $204.87. 27,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

