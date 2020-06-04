Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.75. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 545,938 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on WEF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$99.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

