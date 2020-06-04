Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $39.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 104,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

