WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 120.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.31. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, insider Marco A. Collazos bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 164,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,530 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

