Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.56.

WING traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.51, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,669 shares of company stock worth $2,270,168 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

