Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 31,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $531.84 million, a PE ratio of -356.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149,509 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

