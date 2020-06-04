WMS Partners LLC Buys 799 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 284,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 217,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,423,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

