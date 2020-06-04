WMS Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,023,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $159,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.4% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,227 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,666,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,714 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. 7,914,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,380. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

