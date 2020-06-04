WMS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

XOM traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,381,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,042. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.