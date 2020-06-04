WMS Partners LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.63. 282,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,177. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.