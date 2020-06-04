WMS Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 14,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walmart by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

WMT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 340,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,693. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $101.40 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

