WMS Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 9,188,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

