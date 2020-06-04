WMS Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.61. 19,955,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $148.85 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

