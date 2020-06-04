WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.10 and a 200 day moving average of $220.08. The stock has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $252.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.