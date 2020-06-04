WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,691 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. 555,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

