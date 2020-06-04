Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 850,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

