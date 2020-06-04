Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 171,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,878,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,988. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

