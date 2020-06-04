Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,262,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,046,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.51. 331,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,771. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on TIF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

