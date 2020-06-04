Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.99. 102,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

