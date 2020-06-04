Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Stag Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 127,310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.