WS Management Lllp Cuts Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.04. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

