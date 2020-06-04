WS Management Lllp Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $421,784,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $144,130,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 9,229,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,905. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

