WS Management Lllp Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.12. 387,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.