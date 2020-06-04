WS Management Lllp Decreases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

WS Management Lllp lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,357 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 14,830,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

