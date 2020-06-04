WS Management Lllp Has $5.96 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Pra Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned approximately 0.47% of Pra Group worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.96. 183,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,959. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

