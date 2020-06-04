WS Management Lllp Sells 7,133 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned 0.11% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 118,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.37. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.