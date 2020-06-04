Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

XLNX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $95.22. 69,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,992. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

