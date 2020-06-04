Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $4.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock remained flat at $$5.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.78. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

