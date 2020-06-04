YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised YY from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.44.

YY stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 81,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. YY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YY will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in YY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in YY by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

