Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.15. Corning reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 645,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

