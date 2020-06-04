Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 211,600 shares of company stock valued at $972,812. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. 316,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

