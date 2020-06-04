Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 211,600 shares of company stock valued at $972,812. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. 316,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,451. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.