Zacks: Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of MNTA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. 72,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,940. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

