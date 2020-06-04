Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

PUB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,423. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $64,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Len E. Williams bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $88,695.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,503 shares of company stock valued at $88,753 and have sold 48,750 shares valued at $939,413. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

