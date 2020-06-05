$0.13 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.05. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

FFNW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,099.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $151,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,218. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $99.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

