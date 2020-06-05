$0.41 EPS Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $998,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925 over the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $787.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

