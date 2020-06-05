$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $141.01. 1,943,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.