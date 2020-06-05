11,399 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.52. 759,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.37. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.07.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

