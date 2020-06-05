2,125 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,591,000 after buying an additional 161,410 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after purchasing an additional 248,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of STE traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 20,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

