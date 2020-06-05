3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,390 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 6.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $167.29. 425,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

