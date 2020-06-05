42,340 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

