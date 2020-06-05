4,985 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,132,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.86. 87,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,187. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

