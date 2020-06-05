89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,108,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

