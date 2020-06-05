Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.25. 6,418,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842,705. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

