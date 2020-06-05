Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Boosted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $202.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,380. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.