ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.06 ($3.56) and last traded at €3.12 ($3.63), 17,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €3.16 ($3.67).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About ad pepper media International (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

