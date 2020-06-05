AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises approximately 2.5% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

AGCO stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. 485,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

