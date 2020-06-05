AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $872,924.04 and approximately $41,100.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, OKEx and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.04590188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002949 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, CoinBene, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.