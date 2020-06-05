Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Sells $41,982.18 in Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 405,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
