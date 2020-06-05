Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 228,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,803. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 279.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

